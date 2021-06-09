MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Summer break is usually an exciting time as students enjoy their time off. But Miami-Dade Public Schools says this year is different and they want to do all that they can to help.

“Many of our students and their families will continue to live in crisis,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

He is spearheading the district’s “Summer 305” operation to keep students on track and their families afloat.

“Students will receive social and emotional support, mental health support, they’ll receive athletic activities,” said Carvalho.

Summer 305 runs, which will run from June 14th through August 20th, will be both in-person at 179 district schools and online.

The operation is open to all students who register, but the district has its eye on those who are at risk.

The district will also open 50 food distribution sites for students.

“Food insecurity is a sad reality in our community,” said Carvalho.

The superintendent said he has a bruised heart in light of recent gun violence involving young people.

Over the weekend, Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed one of their students was one of three people killed in a shooting at a graduation party in Kendall.

“Drive-by shootings, at a home, a graduation party, are despicable acts that have no place in our community,” said Carvalho.

On Wednesday afternoon the superintendent wished students and their families a safe summer outside iPrep Academy in Downtown Miami.

Sebastian Castro said he’s looking forward to the break from the 6th grade.

“I get to relax from all the COVID quarantine online stuff,” he said.

Teachers reflecting on the past year said it was a challenge, but they had support staff who wanted to create success.

“There wasn’t a thing that you could ask anyone in the school that they wouldn’t do if it mattered to a student, and it mattered to their family,” says teacher Dihiana Tejada.