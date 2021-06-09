MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have detained a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting.
Ranier Javier Rosario Guerrero was found in the North Beach area and taken into custody.READ MORE: Former Department Of Health Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Plans To Run For Congress To Unseat Matt Gaetz
The shooting happened Wednesday morning, just before 1 a.m., near 63rd Street and the beach.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Schools To Help Students, Their Families Over Summer Break
Police said two men and two women told investigators they saw a man dressed in black clothing walking along the beach. The man walked by one of the men and, without provocation, shot him in the face, according to police.
The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will You Get Each Month?
Detectives said they were looking for Guerrero, who was considered armed and dangerous, because he may have information regarding the shooting.