(CBS) – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater with a full, vaccinated audience. Monday’s lineup also includes a musical performance by H.E.R. and a special appearance by Dana Carvey.

The Late Show has been producing episodes remotely as “A Late Show” since March 16, 2020, when Colbert became the first late night host to return to the air and broadcast from home, delivering his monologue from his bathtub. Since then, the show moved its remote production capabilities to South Carolina and then back to the offices of the Ed Sullivan Theater building. To date, “A Late Show” has produced 211 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 15 of them live.

Tune in for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with special guest Jon Stewart on Monday, June 14th on CBS or streaming with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.