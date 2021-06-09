MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new ranking lists Fort Lauderdale as the #4 city in the nation for LGBTQ+ home buyers.

According to Realtor.com, the city ranks above a number of other major cities when comparing their levels of being gay-friendly as well as being affordable.

The criteria that went into ranking the cities included:

a 100 ranking on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Quality Index

its own Pride celebration festival

the median list price of homes for sale in May

According to Realtor.com, Fort Lauderdale has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex couples in the country, along with neighboring Wilton Manors. Combined, the two cities have more than 200 gay-owned hotels, restaurants, bars, and shops, according to the state’s tourism bureau.

In 2019, Fort Lauderdale passed a law that protects the city’s LGBTQ community from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The median price for a home in the city in May was about $350,000.

So what other cities made the list?

Pittsburgh came in first followed by Providence, Rhode Island, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Rounding out the top five was Madison, Wisconsin.

At number six was Bloomington, Indiana, followed by Atlanta, Georgia; Salem, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas and at number 10, Long Beach, California.

Realtor.com limited the number of cities to one per state to allow for geographic diversity.

Click Here to read more about why each city was selected and how they were ranked.