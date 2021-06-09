MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade PD has identified the two teens killed early Tuesday morning in Brownsville.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. found a bullet riddle grey BMW that crashed into a fence near the intersection of NW 51 Terrace and NW 29 Avenue.

Inside the car, there were two people who had been shot. The woman was dead, the man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died hours later.

MDPD later ID’d the victims as 19-year-old Lucretia Braithwaite and 19-year-old Johnnie Dixson Jr.

According to police, it appears an occupant, or occupants, in another vehicle opened fire on them in a drive-by shooting. More than 88 bullet casings were found on the ground, they spanned several blocks.

Jorge Bautista lives just blocks away from where the gunfire rang out.

“What I saw was like a war zone,” he said. “It’s scary, it happened about five minutes before I was supposed to park here.”

“I heard all these gunshots so what I did was I jumped up just to make sure the kids were safe. I crawled back to my room, I could have been shot, I got in the bed just to make sure I was safe.” said a woman who lives in the area but did not wish to be identified.

She said since then she’s been on edge.

“I literally have not been back to sleep yet because it’s a scary feeling. You don’t know if it’s over, if they’re coming back,” she said.

“It’s a shame that we have to live like this, it’s a shame that these people have so many guns,” said Bautista.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).