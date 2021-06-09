MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As summer season approaches, parents are being reminded of the dangers of drownings among children 5-year-old and younger.

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a virtual webinar with water safety, and health officials to discuss the issue.

“You never know when you’re going to have a little kid go over to your house… they can drown in a bucket of water. Toddlers are top-heavy. They lean over and get curious about a bucket of water and they can be upside down in that bucket of water within seconds. The list goes on and on, so we have to be vigilant.”

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz reminds everyone to keep a close eye on their young children, and always keep pools, and other areas where drowning is possible.