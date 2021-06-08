Fashion Designer Esteban Cortazar Draws On Miami Roots As Inspiration For New Casual, Chic CollectionBorn in Bogota, Colombia, fashion designer Esteban Cortazar was raised in Miami.

Taste Of The Town: Contemporary American Grill Public Square Delighting Diners In Coral GablesPublic Square is a contemporary American grill located in Coral Gables near South Miami.

Interactive Art Experience 'Superblue Miami' Opens In AllapattahThey call it 'Superblue', a groundbreaking new art space and exhibit located in a 50 thousand square foot industrial space in Allapattah.

'We’ve Got A Feeling It’s Going To Be A Good, Good Night' As Black Eyed Peas Perform Live At Bayfront Park on FridaySouth Florida is hungry for live music and we’re about to get our fill when the six-time Grammy award winning group, the Black Eyed Peas perform their first post-pandemic live concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

Universal Orlando Raises Base Pay To $15 An HourUniversal Orlando is raising its base pay to 15 dollars an hour, up from its current $13 an hour, later this month.

Taste Of The Town: Get "Happy" At Takato With Japanese and Korean Fusion Cuisine On Fort Lauderdale BeachWith the Atlantic Ocean as a breezy backdrop and sophisticated food and ambience on center stage, Takato located at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is a feast for the eyes as well as the palette.