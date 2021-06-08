MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin offering flights out of Miami International Airport starting in October.
The South Florida-based company announced the expansion Tuesday, releasing a list of 30 destinations from MIA.
"I proudly welcome the expansion of Spirit Airlines to Miami-Dade County, which is more amazing news for our residents, our tourism industry and our economy," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Welcoming one of America's leading airlines that is headquartered right here in South Florida makes this announcement even more special."
Spirit is the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The company noted they’ll “reach 100 departures per day at FLL for the first time in July, thus the “demand is there to support growth throughout South Florida.”