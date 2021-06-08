MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Who is that guy? The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a Naples teen mistook his ex-girlfriend’s residence and walked into the wrong home. He was eventually discovered in the bathroom by the owner who was ready to take a shower.

Alan Osorio-Martinez, 18, of Naples, told the owner he was at the wrong house. He then hid in the bathtub, witnesses told deputies.

The woman’s boyfriend threw Osorio-Martinez out of the house and authorities were called.

Deputies discovered the teen did have texts from an ex-girlfriend saying she was leaving a door open for him.

Coincidentally, the home Osorio-Martinez entered had a front door that did not close all the way due to construction on the frame, according to the woman living at the home.

Deputies said due to the teen’s statements it was determined he did not intend to commit a burglary.

This entire situation could have ended tragically for the teen, who undoubtedly learned a valuable lesson from this experience.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)