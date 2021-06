MIAMI (AP) — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and the Miami Marlins opened a homestand by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Starling Marte had three hits and a slew of Marlins — Jazz Chisholm, Jon Berti, Adam Duvall and Jesus Aguilar — had two apiece for Miami, which was coming off a 1-8 road trip. Aguilar drove in two runs, while Chisholm and Berti each scored twice.

Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson’s triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon had two of Colorado’s five hits. The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season, an ominous start to a six-game swing away from home.

Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first on Ryan McMahon’s groundout, and Blackmon scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to get the Rockies within 4-2. Lopez kept them quiet from there, lowering his ERA to 2.76.

Colorado is now 1-5 in the opening games of road trips this season, getting outscored in those games 35-6. The Rockies haven’t won consecutive road games since Sept. 5 and 6; they are now 0-8 since then in road games that follow a win away from Coors Field.

The eight innings for Lopez — who had never gotten more than 21 outs in a game before Tuesday — matched the most by a Miami starter this season. Sandy Alcantara had a pair of eight-inning outings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story (elbow) did some throwing and took batting practice Tuesday, with all signs pointing to a Wednesday return.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (left shoulder impingement) went on the 10-day injured list and LHP Braxton Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville. There was a slew of other news; SS Miguel Rojas (left index finger) and OF Brian Anderson (left shoulder) were at the ballpark Tuesday as their return-to-play programs ramp up. Injured pitchers Cody Poteet (knee), Jordan Holloway (groin) and Nick Neidert (biceps) are also progressing, the Marlins said, and Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) “has been cleared by the doctors to start throwing again,” GM Kim Ng said.

MARLINS AFTER 60

The Marlins were 31-29 after 60 games last season, which was the entirety of the 2020 regular season. This season: 26-34, the sixth time in the last seven years that they’ve been below .500 at the 60-game mark. The injuries, though, and the progress some hurt guys are making give Ng hope.

“We’ve been looking,” she said. “We’re always looking to improve the club. In terms of the guys that we’ve brought up, they’ve done a decent job. But we need more help and we’re constantly looking.”

ROCKIES VICE

Colorado took advantage of the trip to Miami to break out some tropical — think Miami Vice-esque — outfits, with floral shirts all the rage. “The guys were very creative in some of their attire,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12) gets the start Wednesday in Game 2 of the series, with the Marlins undecided on how they’ll handle pitching. Gomber is 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA in his last five starts — with 32 strikeouts and only three walks in 29 1-3 innings.

