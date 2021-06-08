MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Frost Science Museum is celebrating sea life this World Oceans Day.

Wildlife experts and scientists led a museum-wide celebration highlighting ocean life, fish behavior and the current state of our coral reefs.

CBS4 spoke with animal specialist Andy Dehart, who said making small adjustments to your daily life can have a big effect on the ecosystems in the ocean.

“People think this is an overwhelming problem and it’s hopeless. There’s tons of hope. There’s lots of hope. So much that we can have these impacts in our own yard. You can reduce plastic use, you can reduce your fuel consumption, you can go to sustainable vehicles, like electric vehicles,” he said. “All these things have very small impacts that can be done at home.”

Dehart said World Oceans Day is another reminder on just how important it is to perserving life inside the waters.