TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Department of Revenue has set up a webpage for the state’s first “Freedom Week” sales-tax holiday from July 1 through July 7.

The page is designed to help businesses carry out the tax holiday, which will allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on tickets purchased for such things as live music, athletic contests, in-theater movies, cultural events and entrance to museums and state parks.

Tickets could be purchased during the week for events that occur later in the year, including annual passes.

The holiday will also provide sales-tax exemptions for such outdoor equipment as tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks, and fishing gear.

“This sales-tax holiday helps consumers save money while enjoying some well-deserved recreation, whether it’s a trip to the beach, attending a concert or festival, or just spending an afternoon fishing,” Jim Zingale, executive director of the Department of Revenue, said in a prepared statement.

State economists project the holiday period will reduce state and local revenue by $54.7 million. The discount period is part of a $196.3 million tax package (HB 7061) approved by lawmakers in April and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 21.

