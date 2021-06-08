DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Doral Police Department has confirmed four of its officers have been relieved of duty due to a pending federal investigation.
According to Doral PD, those officers are:READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Commissioners Approve $90 Million 'Peace And Prosperity Plan'
- Pablo Rodriguez
- Officer Jorge Gallardo
- Officer Mauro Oliveira
- Reserve Officer Osvaldo Castillo
Doral PD didn’t not specify what the officers were being investigated for.READ MORE: President Biden Tells MSD’s Resilient Graduating Class They’ve Turned ‘Pain To Purpose, Darkness Into Light’
CBS4 reached out to the FBI for more information. The agency said, “Per policy, we are not in a position to confirm or deny the existence of any such investigations.”MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis Vetoes Emergency Fund Bill
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.