By CBSMiami.com Team
DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Doral Police Department has confirmed four of its officers have been relieved of duty due to a pending federal investigation.

According to Doral PD, those officers are:

  • Pablo Rodriguez
  • Officer Jorge Gallardo
  • Officer Mauro Oliveira
  • Reserve Officer Osvaldo Castillo

Doral PD didn’t not specify what the officers were being investigated for.

CBS4 reached out to the FBI for more information. The agency said, “Per policy, we are not in a position to confirm or deny the existence of any such investigations.”

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

