MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. found a grey car that crashed into a fence near the intersection of NW 51st Terrace and NW 29th Avenue.
Inside the car, there were two people who had been shot. The woman was dead, the man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died hours later.
According to police, it appears an occupant, or occupants, in another vehicle opened fire on them in a drive-by shooting. More than 88 bullet casings were found on the ground, they spanned several blocks.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).