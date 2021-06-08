FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man is accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker.

The victim told police that on June 3rd, she was with 21-year-old John Sherwood, and two other people she didn’t know, at a residence in the 3500 block of SW 121st Avenue.

She said Sherwood groped her over her clothes and made flirtatious comments like “you know you love me,” according to his arrest report.

The woman said when she rebuffed his advances he pulled a gun from his pocket and forced her to walk with him to the side of a stable-like structure on the property. Once there, she told police, he tried to remove her top and pants.

When she told him she did not want to have sex with him, he sexually assaulted her, according to the report. He then left in his vehicle.

During a recorded phone conversation between the woman, Sherwood, and a police investigator, he reportedly said they had consensual sex. Later in the conversation, Sherwood said he had been having seizures, and blacking out, and didn’t remember what happened that night.

Police tracked down Sherwood and took him into custody. He’s been charged with sexual battery.