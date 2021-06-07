MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have arrested three South Florida teenagers for their involvement in a shooting which took place after leaving a Kendall hookah lounge where a separate shooting left three people dead, including a state corrections officer, and left five others hurt.

Police could not confirm if the suspects are tied to the fatal shooting which took place early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the College Park Plaza Shopping Plaza at SW 104 Street and 109 Court, where there was a graduation party taking place at a hookah lounge.

According to police records, 17-year-old Yahtayvius McCutcheon, 19-year-old Quantayvius McCutcheon, and 19-year-old Keyshad Richardson were in the area of the graduation party, watching those who were attending.

Police say they were there for a significant amount of time.

When they left, they jumped on the Turnpike and were driving south when they recognized a gray Nissan Altima, which belonged to someone who was at the graduation party, said police.

Two passengers opened fire, according to police. The driver of the Altima was shot but survived. A passenger was also in the car but was not hit.

All three are charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Jose Ruiz lives in the area and says it was a matter of time before something happened at the Hookah Inn, which he says is a popular spot on the weekends that’s full of young people.

“When you see people walking around, you know something is going to happen,” said Ruiz. “I knew something was wrong that night.”

One of the three victims was identified as 20-year-old Tyleisha Taylor, a state corrections officer. She had worked at the Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020.

Two other victims were found nearby after their car crashed into a wall at Miami-Dade College’s campus trying to leave the scene of the shooting. Police said at least one firearm was found in the car.

Authorities have not released the names of the men in the car.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirms to CBS4 that a student within the district was one of the victims.

Afraid to open my eyes in the morning for fear that another life has been lost to gun violence. This weekend, 14 people injured in separate incidents; 4 under age 21 died. Families should be enjoying celebrations, not planning funerals. Heartfelt condolences to those impacted. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 7, 2021

“Like the many innocent victims that we’re seeing with these types of cowardly acts, individuals taking guns to resolve grievances or vendettas,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez.

On Monday morning, Miami-Dade Code Enforcement cited multiple violations at the Hookah Inn.

A joint task force inspection found that the business made building, plumbing, electrical and mechanical changes without required permits which created unsafe conditions.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Sunday morning’s shooting comes on the heels of a recent rash of shootings in Miami-Dade County.

Memorial Day Weekend was one of the most violent in recent history.

A mass shooting by three masked suspects outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. Now a second vehicle is believed to be involved.

A drive-by shooting on Friday, May 28 killed one person and injured six others outside a venue in the Wynwood area. Another shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach left two people hurt. Two arrests have been made.