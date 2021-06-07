FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An SUV crashed into a Fort Lauderdale convenience store Monday morning, causing significant damage to the business.
It happened at a Kwik Stop in the 300 block of SW 6 Street.
Video from the scene showed the SUV inside the store and the mess it left behind.
WATCH: Crash Scene Video
It's unclear why the driver crashed into the building.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.