(CBS) – Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, broadcasting Friday, June 25th from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, on CBS and available on the CBS app or streaming live and on demand with Paramount+. This will mark the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show and the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.

Underwood will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards from Los Angeles, with featured talent appearing from the Emmy stage, individual show studios and homes to accept their awards. Additional winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys). Awards for Daytime Children’s Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

Tune in on June 25th to see Underwood host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.