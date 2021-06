MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health employee best known for her role in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard rollout, has been suspended by Twitter.

It’s unclear why Twitter suspended her account.

However, the social media platform usually does so if a user violates the platform’s rules.

Jones was fired by the state for insubordination. She claims she’s a whistleblower being targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.