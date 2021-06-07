MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators said the mother of a Florida teen accused of stabbing a girl 114 times last month tried to wash blood off his jeans.

Crystal Lane Smith, 35, is facing a charge of tampering with evidence. She was booked into the St. Johns County jail on Saturday, news4jax.com reported.

Her son, Aiden Fucci, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Tristyn Bailey. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance.

A pretrial hearing for Fucci is scheduled for July 28.

Tristyn’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded because of the severity of the crime.

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said the teen was stabbed more than 100 times.

“At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, arms and the head. They were defensive in nature,” he said during a recent news conference.

Fucci is represented by the public defender’s office after his parents were declared indigent by a judge.

If convicted, Fucci could face up to life in prison.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)