MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck suffered $4,000 in damage when a man went on an attack with a baseball bat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said it happened when the truck was coming back from a call and was stopped at a red light at Southwest 8 Street and 42 Avenue on Sunday, June 6.

That’s when the man, identified by police as 30-year-old Jesus Santana Jardines, approached the truck, and hit the window.

The incident was captured on video and posted on social media.

“The individual started making some remarks. At some point he struck the windshield of the fire truck. Unfortunately, that truck sustained damage. We are fortunate that these incidents, even though that Miami Dade Fire Rescue responds to well over 250,000 calls a year, was an isolated incident. We spoke to the individuals assigned to the fire truck. We’re happy to advise that none of the individuals were injured.”

Police say the metal bat caused a hole in the front windshield and cracking.

Jardines is charged with criminal mischief and resisting an officer with violence for kicking the door and window of the patrol car in an attempt to escape while being taken to jail, according to the arrest affidavit.

He caused $2,000 in damage to the patrol car, said police.