BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Daniela Repiso.
According to BSO, Repiso was last seen Friday, June 4, at around 8:20 a.m. at her grandmother's home in North Lauderdale.
Detectives said Repiso, was wearing a dark-colored shirt, was seen entering a white vehicle.
Repiso stands about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and dark-colored eye.
If you have any information on Repiso’s whereabouts, call Missing Persons Detective Elaine Seedig at (954) 321-4553 or contact BSO via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at (954) 764-4357.