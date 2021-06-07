  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Daniela Repiso.

According to BSO, Repiso was last seen Friday, June 4, at around 8:20 a.m. at her grandmother’s home in North Lauderdale.

Detectives said Repiso, was wearing a dark-colored shirt, was seen entering a white vehicle.

Repiso stands about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and dark-colored eye.

If you have any information on Repiso’s whereabouts, call Missing Persons Detective Elaine Seedig at (954) 321-4553 or contact BSO via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at (954) 764-4357.

