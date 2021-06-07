NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — Residents of Naples have reported seeing a black bear wandering around in the downtown area, but so far wildlife officials have failed to track it down.

Naples police say the bear was first spotted on Friday in the city. The Naples Daily News reported Sunday that several unsuccessful attempts were made to trap the bear in hopes of relocating the animal.

Residents of the area continue to call authorities with bear sightings around the city.

Authorities say the bear has not been aggressive and avoided people.

Bears are solitary by nature, except when in family groups (female and offspring) or pairings during the mating season. Bears will congregate in areas where there is abundant food.

Wildlife officials say young bears sometimes wander into populated areas while trying to establish independence and find a new home.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)