Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour to explore the recent uptick in gun violence across Miami-Dade, specifically the mass shooting at a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

He explored the role social media plays in these incidents.

DeFede also took a look at a state senator’s push to give law enforcement more power to address the gun violence issue.

He also examined why the plan wasn’t popular with Democrats or Republicans.

And finally, he explored how you get members of the community to start talking, to help take shooters off the streets.

GUESTS: Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-FL District 28

Ruban Roberts, Miami-Dade NAACP

Hilton Napoleon II, Attorney with Parents of Murdered Kids

Watch Part 1 in the video player above.

Watch Part 2 in the video player below.