MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials have deemed the El Mula Banquet Hall, where the Memorial Day weekend mass shooting took place, an unsafe structure.
A spokesperson for the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources said they conducted an inspection after the shooting and found that work had been done without permits.READ MORE: Three Dead, Including 15-Year-Old, In Murder-Suicide Near Homestead Air Reserve Base
That work included electrical, which was deemed a safety hazard.READ MORE: Black Bear Spotted In Downtown Naples Eludes Wildlife Officials
The venue was also not operating as a simple banquet hall, which is what their certificate is for.MORE NEWS: Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Aboard First Crewed Flight Of Blue Origin's New Shepard
The power has been cut and all violations would need to be fixed before it’s restored.