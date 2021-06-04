MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the 76th anniversary of D-Day approaches, a World War II veteran is being recognized for his service to his country.

A portion of Southwest 78th Street, from 77th to 87th Avenues will forever be known as “James Weir Way.”

The war hero was surprised by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, Senator Marco Rubio, friends and family with the special honor.

“Oh, it’s great! It’s a privilege, I never expected that. My gosh! I’ll have to tell everybody about that,” said Weir.

“He went to war on behalf of our nation, and he was in Normandy and for me, that is such a special thing because we know the Greatest Generation. The folks that stormed the beaches of Normandy, the folks that put their lives on the line. We’re so honored to be here,” said Nunez.

Nunez said James Weir way will serve as a constant reminder of the devotion of a great patriot, and the legacy of men and women serving our country.