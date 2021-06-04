MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida men, one a former prison sergeant and the other, a corrections officer, have been charged with smuggling contraband into the Miami-Dade Correctional Institution.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests of former Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Travis Thompson and Dade Correctional Institution Officer Gary Leon Littlejohn on Friday.

According to Rundle, both men brought contraband cigarettes to the inmates for a cash payment.

“Receiving contraband while in prison allows some inmates to accumulate wealth, power, and prestige among the inmate population,” said Rundle in a released statement. “This can lead to violence among the inmates and place correctional staff in danger.”

Thompson is also accused of bringing in cell phone SIM cards and Littlejohn was allegedly paid to take in a cell phone.

Rundle says Thompson received $2,000 and Littlejohn received $1,200.

Thompson is facing 1 count of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, a second-degree felony, and 1 count of introduction into, removal or possession of contraband in a state correctional facility, which is a third-degree felony. Littlejohn is charged with 1 count of Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior, a second-degree felony.