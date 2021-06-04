FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people have been charged in a hit and run on I-95 Thursday that left a construction worker dead.
Victor Ocampo, 32, and Natalia Meija, 32, were arrested after evidence from the crash site and a phone call about a suspicious car led investigators to the Days Inn hotel on W Broward Boulevard where they were staying.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ocampo was driving the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze which struck the 37-year-old construction worker who was standing in the inside express lane fixing a "Road Work Ahead" sign that was on the left shoulder. Meija was in the passenger seat.
The accident happened about 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Sample Road.
Ocampo was charged with failing to stop at a crash involving a death and driving without a license. Meija has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.