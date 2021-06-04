MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is paying tribute to fallen FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
A street outside Rockway Middle School in Westchester will be renamed after her. The students at the school requested that a portion of SW 93rd Court be named in her honor because she was a frequent visitor and taught about the hazards of social media.
On Friday, SW 93rd Court from Coral Way to 32nd Street will officially be designated “Laura Schwartzenberger Way.”
Schwartzenberger, 43, and Agent Daniel Alfin were killed on February 2nd when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.