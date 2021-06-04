MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County paid tribute to fallen FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
A street outside Rockway Middle School in Westchester was renamed after her on Friday. The students at the school requested that a portion of SW 93rd Court be named in her honor because she was a frequent visitor and taught about the hazards of social media.
“Laura Schwartzenberger Way” stretches along SW 93rd Court from Coral Way to 32nd Street.
Schwartzenberger, 43, and Agent Daniel Alfin were killed on February 2 when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.