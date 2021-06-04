  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is coming back to US waters starting July 2nd and it will not require passengers to be vaccinated.

The company made the announcement Friday while also previewing its summer lineup consisting of eight cruise ships.

The cruise giant had previously said it would require vaccinations. It’s now merely recommending them.

Those not vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and other protocols, which will be detailed later.

All crew members will be vaccinated.

This comes after Governor DeSantis passed a law that fines companies each time they ask for proof of vaccination.

