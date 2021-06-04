MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is coming back to US waters starting July 2nd and it will not require passengers to be vaccinated.
The company made the announcement Friday while also previewing its summer lineup consisting of eight cruise ships.READ MORE: Miami Gardens Group Seeks To Recall Politicians Who Voted For Formula 1 Racing
The cruise giant had previously said it would require vaccinations. It’s now merely recommending them.READ MORE: 'We Have Done Enough Talking,' State Senator Shevrin Jones On Miami Gun Violence
Those not vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and other protocols, which will be detailed later.
All crew members will be vaccinated.MORE NEWS: 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Hialeah Gardens Head-On Collision
This comes after Governor DeSantis passed a law that fines companies each time they ask for proof of vaccination.