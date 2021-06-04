MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Happy National Donut Day! There are deals and freebies to be had on Friday, as America celebrates one of its favorite bakery treats. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the day’s offers and specials below:
Dunkin’: Free donut with any beverage purchase.READ MORE: Fisher-Price And CPSC Recalls Popular Baby Gliders After 4 Infant Deaths
Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with any dozen purchase.
The Salty Donut – Located in Wynwood, The Salty Donut has their French Toast Special available Friday only.
Honeybee Doughnuts: Offering its National Doughnut Day Bourbon Vanilla Bean Doughnut. Today only.
READ MORE: Man, Woman Injured In Brownsville Drive-By Shooting
Dandee Donuts: Celebrate National Donut Day by taking a photo or video of yourself with a Dandee donut. Post it on your profile and send them a link to the post for a chance to win at $100 Dandee gift card.
Hollywood Donut Factory: Giving away a free donut of your choice. No purchase necessary.
Walmart: Participating locations are offering a free coffee and donut between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Two Dead In Fiery Crash On NW 79th Street
NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY HISTORY
The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.