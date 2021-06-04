MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Happy National Donut Day! There are deals and freebies to be had on Friday, as America celebrates one of its favorite bakery treats. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the day’s offers and specials below:

Dunkin’: Free donut with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with any dozen purchase.

The Salty Donut – Located in Wynwood, The Salty Donut has their French Toast Special available Friday only.

Honeybee Doughnuts: Offering its National Doughnut Day Bourbon Vanilla Bean Doughnut. Today only.

Dandee Donuts: Celebrate National Donut Day by taking a photo or video of yourself with a Dandee donut. Post it on your profile and send them a link to the post for a chance to win at $100 Dandee gift card.

Hollywood Donut Factory: Giving away a free donut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Walmart: Participating locations are offering a free coffee and donut between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY HISTORY

The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.