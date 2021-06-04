MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday morning got off to a bit of a wet start in some parts thanks to some passing showers.

Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day due to a very moist atmosphere and deep southeasterly flow. Most of the showers and storms will move across the east coast areas early in the day and then the focus will shift to the interior and west coast late afternoon into the evening.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s in the afternoon. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and the UV index is extreme.

Friday night’s lows will fall to the upper 70s and spotty showers will likely develop.

Saturday morning we’ll wake up with some showers and then enjoy afternoon sunshine. It will be hot with highs around 90 degrees. On Sunday spotty showers will be possible in the morning and then the breeze will build with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs rise to 90 degrees again.

Early next week will be warm and breezy with passing showers.