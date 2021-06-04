MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Friday drive-by shooting in Brownsville sent two to the hospital and one remains in critical condition.

This just days after 3 died and more than 20 people were injured in the Memorial Day Weekend mass shooting in Northwest Miami.

Over the past few days, dozens have been wounded in shootings.

Among the shootings, one man was hanging out of a car window and shooting on a busy street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In Wynwood, seven were shot and in Miami Beach, two were gunned down right in front of the popular Prime 112 restaurant.

But with the recent mass shooting, the community is looking for answers.

Friday night, CBS4 news spoke to lawmakers.

“We have done enough talking, we have held enough town hall meetings. I think people will start believing us when they see it,” said Democratic State Senator, Shevrin Jones.

Jones recently wrote to the Biden administration to hold a community roundtable and to address the escalating violence.

“To meet with the families of the grieving. Allow them to give what that evidence approach looks like and bring a stop to the gun violence that is needed. In the state of Florida, we don’t have that leadership,” said Jones.

In the legislative meetings, Jones said they were working on not putting extra penalties on people, however, “that can not be the conversation right now, dealing with the gun violence we have right now.”

Manny Diaz Jr., a Republican State Senator for District 36 said law enforcement has taken a more aggressive approach and he says he’s been in contact with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We have had conversations with the governor’s office to see if there are any resources from the state. Whether it’s the FDLE or other agencies that can assist. Anything that would help in identifying or being proactive in policing these incidents.”