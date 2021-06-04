COLLIER COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man has an incredible story of survival to tell after being pinned underwater by a heavy lawnmower and making a miraculous recovery thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement and bystanders.
Celestino Palacio, of Bonita Springs, was mowing on an incline when he and the 1,000-pound lawnmower toppled over into a pond.
Palacio, wearing a seatbelt, couldn't get free and remain submerged under water, trapped by the heavy machinery, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.
The police department says he was trapped underwater for at least five minutes before a deputy and bystanders were able to lift the heavy lawnmower and get him out.
Palacio, who was not breathing, was administered CPR and he regained consciousness.
Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.