NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A fiery crash involving two vehicles in Northwest Miami-Dade claimed two lives and the aftermath was streamed live on social media.

Miami-Dade Police say two people lost their lives when their car swerved into another lane and collided head on with an SUV and burst into flames.

Police say a pregnant woman and six children, who were in the SUV, were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial and were in stable condition.

It happened around midnight on Northwest 79th street near 10th Avenue and just west of I-95.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous streamed the video live on Facebook.

“We don’t know if they got out,” said that woman. “Oh My God.”

You could also hear witnesses commenting on the scene, hoping their loved ones were not in the two cars.

“I don’t know how many people were in the car,” said one woman.

One woman said her family was in the SUV. She posted on Facebook that she was headed to the hospital to check on them.

One man said he saw what happened.

“One car spun on the sidewalk,” he said. “You can see the post right here. Electricity was burnt up and the car exploded.”

He said he will never forget the horrifying images.

“Right here was where the car was swerving,” he said. “It’s just, take your time man. Take your time. You don’t have to rush. Take your time.”

Miami-Dade Police have not identified those involved in the fatal crash. It’s not known what prompted the Infiniti to change lanes on NW 79th St.

One father told CBS4 that he had seen the video on Facebook and came to Jackson Memorial Hospital looking for answers. That’s where he learned that his son had died. It was a heart-wrenching scene.

Out of respect for his family, CBS4 chose not to show those images.

That father said his son had been driving an Infiniti and was not answering his phone. He said he was 27 years old.