MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police announced Thursday evening that a third victim from the weekend mass shooting in Northwest Miami had died.

They said Shankquia Peterson, 32, had “succumbed to her injuries.”

News of her death comes hours after another victim’s family asked for the public’s help in the case.

Melanie Bruton, whose son Desmond Owens was one of two men who lost their lives, is inconsolable. As she wept, she needed comfort and support as she struggled to approach the crime scene where there is a makeshift memorial for the victims with candles, stuffed animals, and balloons.

The gunfire erupted around 12:30 Sunday morning at the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 N.W. 186th St. The Pathfinder was later discovered submerged in a canal at N.W. 2nd Ave. and 154th St.

Authorities say the vehicle had been stolen. Police are trying to find a 2nd vehicle in the mass shooting. It’s described as a black vehicle with two people inside.

Miami-Dade Police are also appealing for the public’s help.

They remind you that you will remain anonymous when you call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a cash reward of $130,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Earlier on Thursday, police, prosecutors, and elected officials from all over Miami-Dade, along with federal agencies announcing the launch of “Operation Summer Heat.”

It’s 12 weeks of stepped-up enforcement to combat crime before another major blow-up.

Owens and Clayton Dillard III also died in the mass shooting. They were 26 years old.

The shooting left over 20 people injured.