MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
In the afternoon, we'll see some sun at times and as highs climb to the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance is higher, especially for the first half of the day. Passing storms will be possible due to abundant moisture and a deep east-southeasterly flow.
There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore flow.
Thursday night we’ll see spotty storms with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday we remain unsettled as the atmosphere remains moist and unstable. Passing showers and storms will be possible again. Isolated flooding possible. Highs will remain slightly below normal in the mid to upper 80s.
As the deepest moisture begins to lift north on Saturday the rain chance will start to decrease a bit but we still will have the potential for spotty showers through the weekend. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.