MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is teaming up with other top local law enforcement to launch a new initiative called Operation Summer Heat, which is focused on strategic enforcement to curtail violent crime in the county.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez is launching Operation Summer Heat on Thursday afternoon with a planned news conference with the support of The Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police.

“All the police departments have committed resources out of homicide taskforce to have high visibility, strategic enforcement, community presence, seven days a week, all day long,” said Ramirez on Wednesday. “All of us sharing information through the homicide taskforce. We have to be strategic with these shootings. We know who these players are. They live on social media. We will be tracking social media through cybercrimes. We’ll be sharing our intel amongst our partners.”

Operation Summer Heat is launching amidst a staggering number of shootings in Miami in recent days.

A mass shooting by three masked suspects outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. Now a second vehicle is believed to be involved.

A drive-by shooting on Friday, May 28 killed one person and injured six others outside a venue in the Wynwood area. Another shooting on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Monday night left two people hurt. Two arrests have been made.