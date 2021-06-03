MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are now saying a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade was a coordinated attack that involved a second vehicle and at least five gunmen.

“This was definitely a coordinated attack,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told CBS4’s Jim DeFede on Thursday morning. “It’s very disturbing. Both vehicles discharged rounds at these innocent people and it seemed like they had a plan. They knew what they were going to do and had a quick escape route.”

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition.

“That should disturb all of us in this community and in law enforcement as well and that’s why this has to stop. We’re not going to tolerate it and we’re coming for justice,” said Dir. Ramirez on the same day his department launched Operation Summer Heat, an initiative with police chiefs from all over Miami-Dade, focused on strategic enforcement to curtail violent crime in the county.

Investigators are still working to identify the second vehicle in the mass shooting as well as a motive for the shooting.

Surveillance video of a white SUV shows three masked gunmen getting out of the vehicle before opening fire on the crowd gathered outside. They are then seen running back to the SUV and speeding away. The stolen SUV was found later in a canal.

Police don’t have as much information about the second vehicle, described as a black car with at least two people inside.

“I don’t have an exact number, but clearly it was occupied by more than one, but I don’t have that information right now,” said Ramirez.

There is a cash reward of at least $130,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“We’re looking for anybody who was involved with this assault. And that’s why I’m relying on the community to provide tips and our detectives are out there as well, following up on leads,” said Ramirez.

If you know anything about the mass shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.