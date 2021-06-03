MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuban migrants made it to shore in Key Biscayne.
Their boat made landfall Tuesday at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Launching 'Operation Summer Heat' To Crackdown On Violent Crime
The makeshift boat was surrounded by other boats Monday as it was nearing the beach.READ MORE: Construction Worker Killed In Hit And Run On I-95
The people on board got off and start running away from the beach.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Mix Of Sun & Clouds, Spotty Showers At Times
Customs and Border Protection told CBS4 News that no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.