MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuban migrants made it to shore in Key Biscayne.

Their boat made landfall Tuesday at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The makeshift boat was surrounded by other boats Monday as it was nearing the beach.

The people on board got off and start running away from the beach.

Customs and Border Protection told CBS4 News that no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

