(CBS) – WWE announced another surprising round of layoffs today coming to terms with former talent Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy. This is the latest in a series of cuts the company has made since the start of the pandemic. Other names previously let go include Samoa Joe, Rusev, Billie Kay, Zack Ryder, Peyton Royce and even legendary performers like Kurt Angle and Mickie James.

Many backstage and out-of-ring talent have also received their walking papers including Fit Finlay, Lance Storm, Mike Chioda and even former Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sale and Partnership John Brody.

The WWE has made their home in Florida for over a year now as they’ve had to halt touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caught them “with their pants down” according to Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

The company’s two main shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, have taken residency from a number of different venues around Florida including Tampa’s Tropicana Field and most recently the Yuengling Center. WWE’s third brand, NXT, makes their home in Orlando at the Capitol Wrestling Center.