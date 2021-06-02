MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to social media on Wednesday to boast about the county’s COVID-19 numbers.

Miami-Dade County now has a 14-day positivity rate of under 3%.

“Our vaccination efforts are working and because of it, we’re bringing this pandemic to an end. If you haven’t already, go get the shot and let’s cross the finish line, together,” Mayor Levine Cava posted on Facebook.

Broward County also has a 14-day positivity rate less than 3% and so does Monroe County.

Statewide, the 14-day positivity rate is between 3% and 4%.

The total number of people vaccinated in the state now stands at 10,365,752, according to Florida Department of Health website.