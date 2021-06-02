MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the Miami Heat return to play next season, it won’t be at the American Airlines Arena.
Crews began removing signage outside the arena on Monday. They're converting it to the new name: FTX Arena.
The Heat played its first game in the arena in January of 2000. And with the inauguration of the arena came the naming rights from American Airlines.
Some fans stopped by the arena Tuesday to get a last look at the old name.
"American Airlines, the name of the arena, is ending," said Heat fan Joel, "and I wanted to remember it with more pictures."
The new name, FTX Arena, becomes official on Friday.