MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jason Campbell, the 23-year old son of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell was among the shooting deaths in an unusually violent week in Miami-Dade.

Jason Dwayne Campbell was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Monte Carlo Apartment complex at 494 NW 165th St. on Tuesday afternoon.

On her Facebook page, Campbell wrote, “Carry a child for nine months with difficulties and end up having C-Section and after 23 years, you received a bad news someone shots, kills your son. I did not know a mother should bury a child, rather a child should bury their parents. I know God said I wouldn’t leave you nor forsaken you. Oh God I loss my baby son in sensible way with gun violence while he was sleeping, the killer do not have no heart and killed my son, my handsome son and left three kids fatherless. Please my people, my friends, my supporters, my brothers, all my Facebook’Friends to pray for us. I need a lot of strenght. Oh God be with my baby son ” Jason Dwayne Campbell 23 years old”, “RIP MY BABY BOY”. Mommy loves you so so much! Rest in peace and I will see you one day! Baby boy Jason RIP!! You will never forgotten.”

Jason Campbell’s shooting death came amid a slew of gun violence across Miami-Dade over the last week.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.