MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah caretaker is charged with defrauding several residents at a nursing home.
Investigators say 52-year-old Noemi Hernandez-Martin was working at 'Maximum Home Care,' caring for two elderly residents suffering from dementia.
Police say she sent the victims pre-signed checks to herself and her boyfriend.
Police believe Hernandez stole nearly $20,000.
Hernandez is charged with several counts of fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and grand theft.