  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMKids Say the Darndest Things
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Noemi Hernandez-Martin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah caretaker is charged with defrauding several residents at a nursing home.

Investigators say 52-year-old Noemi Hernandez-Martin was working at ‘Maximum Home Care,’ caring for two elderly residents suffering from dementia.

READ MORE: South Florida's 14-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate Under 3%

Police say she sent the victims pre-signed checks to herself and her boyfriend.

READ MORE: Video Captures Dog Attack Inside Miami Coffee Shop; Victim Hopes You Can Recognize Owner Who Walked Away

Police believe Hernandez stole nearly $20,000.

MORE NEWS: Some Popular Sunscreens, After-Sun Products Contain A Cancer-Causing Chemical, Study Finds

Hernandez is charged with several counts of fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and grand theft.

CBSMiami.com Team