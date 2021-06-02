MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disturbing new video shows a dog being attacked by another inside a Miami coffee shop.

The victim’s owner was injured himself while trying to save his dog, and now he has a message for the other owner who walked away from the attack.

It all happened at Aroma Espresso Bar alone NE 16th St. near 1st Ave. in Edgewater last Friday.

“All I could see was black in the dog’s eyes,” says Zachery Jefferson.

Surveillance footage shows Jefferson quickly trying to pry the dogs apart, but the other was relentless.

“At that very moment I realized I’m either going to lose her in my arms or I’m going to do whatever to get her free,” says Jefferson.

As Jefferson tried to make sense of what just happened, surveillance cameras show another man carry the dog that attacked Luna out and not look back.

“You are a complete coward for just walking out like that and not even asking if I’m okay, let alone my dog so shame on you,” says Jefferson.

Jefferson rushed Luna to the vet where two wounds were stitched up.

“If my car could grow wings, I think I could have flown there,” says Jefferson.

Jefferson says the dog also bit one of his fingers.

Luna and Jefferson are now back home recovering are both are in playful spirits.

Jefferson posted the video of the attack on TikTok, where it received over 1 million likes.

He says a GoFundMe created to help with those unexpected medical bills from Luna’s injuries surpassed its goal thanks to the post.

Jefferson is still processing what happened and eternally grateful to still have Luna.

“I thought we had a bond before but like this has brought us so much closer and I just want to bring awareness to the fact that this could have happened to a smaller dog or child,” says Jefferson.

Jefferson is asking if you know recognize that other dog or its presumed owner to give Miami Police a call.