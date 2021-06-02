PORT CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — The Disney Cruise Line has been given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control to conduct a two-night simulation cruise this month.

The test cruise aboard the Disney Dream will set sail on June 29th from Port Canaveral.

“We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local, and federal officials,” Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said in an email.

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must prove the effectiveness of their COVID-19 safety protocols on test cruises.

Miami-based Norwegian has threatened to abandon its three Florida ports and move to the Caribbean over DeSantis’ order. But the governor was unyielding, saying there were plenty of other cruise lines eager to take its place.

Norwegian is the third-largest cruise line in the world and has ports in Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa. It also makes stops in Key West.

DeSantis has sued the CDC over the no-sail order. The CDC is set to let cruises sail again if 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated and ships take other measures to limit the risk of transmitting the virus.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)