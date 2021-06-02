FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Outgoing Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and his lawyer appeared before a judge on Wednesday asking to dismiss his case.

Runcie, who made a brief appearance during the Zoom proceeding, was arrested in April and charged with perjury. He is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating how districts spend money on safety issues. The grand jury was formed after the Parkland tragedy.

At the end of the hearing, the judge said his decision will be announced in a written order. He also kept the next court date, September 23rd, on the calendar.

Last month, the Broward County School Board has voted five to four to accept the separation agreement that will end Runcie’s run with the school district.

The settlement, hashed out between Runcie’s lawyer and School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, totals some $743,000. It includes 90 days salary, 20 weeks’ severance, accrued sick and vacation time, medical and dental benefits, a maximum of $25,000 in legal fees for the exit negotiations, and $80,000 for the state retirement system.

The deal is contingent on Runcie successfully fighting the perjury charge against him.

The separation agreement also includes the district paying for legal fees connected to the criminal case. However, Runcie would have to pay the legal funds back if he isn’t successful.

The Superintendent’s last day with the district will be August 10.