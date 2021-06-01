  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami Beach Shooting

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami Beach Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday night.

According to police, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 1st Street and Ocean Drive outside of the popular Prime 112 restaurant.

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. One had a leg injury while the other was shot in the shoulder.

Both were taken to Ryder trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The MacArthur Causeway was temporarily closed as part of the investigation and has since reopened.

Several possible suspects have been detained for questioning.

CBSMiami.com Team