MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Rapper DaBaby was one of several people detained for questioning after a double shooting Monday night on South Beach.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m., outside the popular Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive and 1st Street.

“All of a sudden it was just, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’,” said Riaan Dadewet who described it as a war zone. “It was just gunfire everywhere. I think it was like 25 to 30 shots.”

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. One had a leg injury while the other was shot in the shoulder.

“We ran up to our room, looked out our balcony, and saw one of the victims that was shot in the leg, they took off running down in this area,” said Reed McLean who is visiting from New York.

WATCH: Cell Phone Video Captures Gunfire Outside Popular Prime 112 Restaurant In South Beach

Both of the injured people were taken to Ryder trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The MacArthur Causeway was temporarily closed as part of the investigation. Police also towed away a black SUV.

“South of Fifth is the quietest part of South Beach and I live here because it’s so quiet, but it’s getting out of hand now,” said Michael Walton.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, has a history in South Florida. In January, 2020, he was arrested in Miami and charged with battery after a fight with a music producer. He was released on $1,500 bond.